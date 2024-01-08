Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,774 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,953,000 after buying an additional 84,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Devon Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Devon Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,095,000 after purchasing an additional 402,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 15.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $389,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,592 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $45.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $66.96.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

