DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives $144.27 Average PT from Brokerages

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $243,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $849,043,000 after acquiring an additional 644,609 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 169.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,774 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,564,000 after acquiring an additional 583,069 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $85,722,000 after acquiring an additional 467,243 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,168.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 428,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS opened at $138.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

