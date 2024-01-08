DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DBRG shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DigitalBridge Group

Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,790,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,065,000 after buying an additional 727,864 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,862,000 after acquiring an additional 197,745 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,288,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.38 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $18.43.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $477.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.03 million. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 1.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Free Report

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.