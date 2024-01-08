DMC Group LLC Sells 276 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

DMC Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,300,000 after acquiring an additional 642,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after buying an additional 19,056,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after buying an additional 338,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $3,416,206,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $618.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $587.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.00. The company has a market capitalization of $587.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $636.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,058 shares of company stock worth $139,620,706. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

