Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

D has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of D opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.