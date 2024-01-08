Dora Factory (new) Price Reaches $0.0842 (DORA)

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Dora Factory (new) has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Dora Factory (new) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0842 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. Dora Factory (new) has a total market capitalization of $45.26 million and approximately $364,169.89 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dora Factory (new)

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official message board is dorafactory.medium.com. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. Dora Factory (new)’s official website is dorafactory.org.

Dora Factory (new) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.08195982 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $335,594.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

