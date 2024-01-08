Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

DMLP opened at $31.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62. Dorchester Minerals has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $33.18.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.59 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 69.48%.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $156,948.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,088.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $156,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,088.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $124,817.59. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,556.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 29,692 shares of company stock worth $894,935. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 19.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 98,168 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 141,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 94,408 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 507.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 84,156 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 484.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 48,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

