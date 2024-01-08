DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00.

DTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DT Midstream from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.13.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.38. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.88%.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,859,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,780,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,395,000 after purchasing an additional 234,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,580,000 after buying an additional 59,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,526,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,244,000 after buying an additional 504,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

