Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.58.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,396,742 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $127,403,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,525,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,213,729.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,527,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,608,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,464 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth $35,214,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter worth $37,083,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

