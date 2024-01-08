DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Holdings Lowered by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $76.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.56. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Get Our Latest Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.