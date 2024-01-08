Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

DT has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson upgraded Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $51.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.79, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $56.18.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, CFO James M. Benson sold 35,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,974,020.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,429,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Benson sold 35,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,974,020.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,429,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,461,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,899,397 shares of company stock valued at $460,071,529. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,596,000 after buying an additional 1,940,604 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 11,824.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after buying an additional 2,391,545 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,058,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,448,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4,760.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 294,796 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.