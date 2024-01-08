Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 10th

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th.

Eagle Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 56.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Bancorp has a payout ratio of 68.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $875.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $49.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $77.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

EGBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eagle Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp

In other news, Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $64,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at $390,329.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Saltzman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,021.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,329.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,679,000 after purchasing an additional 44,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,778,000 after buying an additional 77,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,197,000 after acquiring an additional 189,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 19.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,387,000 after acquiring an additional 292,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 33.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after acquiring an additional 211,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.