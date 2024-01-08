Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) and Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Financial Comparison

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) and Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Eagle Bancorp and Live Oak Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Live Oak Bancshares 0 2 2 0 2.50

Profitability

Eagle Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.27%. Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus target price of $37.75, suggesting a potential downside of 10.55%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than Live Oak Bancshares.

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and Live Oak Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp 20.05% 9.99% 1.10% Live Oak Bancshares 8.05% 7.18% 0.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and Live Oak Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp $448.27 million 1.95 $140.93 million $3.95 7.41 Live Oak Bancshares $427.15 million 4.39 $176.21 million $1.32 31.97

Live Oak Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eagle Bancorp. Eagle Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Eagle Bancorp pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Eagle Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.1% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats Live Oak Bancshares on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking services; and other services, including cash management services, business sweep accounts, lock boxes, remote deposit captures, account reconciliation services, merchant card services, safety deposit boxes, and automated clearing house origination, as well as after-hours depositories and ATM services. Further, the company offers insurance products and services through a referral program. The company serves sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and individuals, as well as investors. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, it provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; investment advisory services to a series of funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies; and an on-site restaurant location to company employees and business visitors. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

