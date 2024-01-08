Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Earns Neutral Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a market perform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $56.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.10. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $67.09.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.59. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $3,496,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

