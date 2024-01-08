Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Plans $0.14 Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ECCC opened at $21.86 on Monday. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

About Eagle Point Credit

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.