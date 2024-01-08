Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 10th

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EICGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Eagle Point Income’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

Eagle Point Income stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. Eagle Point Income has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Point Income by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Eagle Point Income by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Eagle Point Income by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Point Income in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Income in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile



About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC)

