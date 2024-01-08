Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 10th

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Eagle Point Income’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

Eagle Point Income stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. Eagle Point Income has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Point Income by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Eagle Point Income by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Eagle Point Income by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Point Income in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Income in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Featured Stories

