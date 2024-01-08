Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Plans Dividend of $0.20

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This is an increase from Eagle Point Income’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Eagle Point Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

EIC opened at $14.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Eagle Point Income by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

Get Free Report

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Featured Stories

