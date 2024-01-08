eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,121 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of eBay worth $16,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in eBay by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in eBay by 4.3% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in eBay by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in eBay by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,262 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 47.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Shares of EBAY opened at $42.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

