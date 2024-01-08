Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) and African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR) Critical Survey

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) and African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Edible Garden has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, African Agriculture has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edible Garden and African Agriculture’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edible Garden $11.55 million 0.24 -$12.45 million ($12.27) -0.04 African Agriculture N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

African Agriculture has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Edible Garden.

11.5% of Edible Garden shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of African Agriculture shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Edible Garden shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of African Agriculture shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Edible Garden and African Agriculture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edible Garden -68.64% -368.17% -93.96% African Agriculture N/A N/A -12.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Edible Garden and African Agriculture, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00 African Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edible Garden presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,343.00%. Given Edible Garden’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than African Agriculture.

Summary

African Agriculture beats Edible Garden on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

About African Agriculture

African Agriculture Holdings Inc., a food security company, engages in operating a commercial-scale alfalfa farm on the African continent. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

