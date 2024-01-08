Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Edison International worth $26,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Edison International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 254,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Edison International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $72.57 on Monday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 97.20%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

