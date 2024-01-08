Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.21.

ELAN opened at $15.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $15.94.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

