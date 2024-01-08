Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in Elevance Health by 7.8% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE ELV opened at $480.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $468.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $508.78. The stock has a market cap of $112.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

