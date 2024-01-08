Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 690,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,472 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $23,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,889 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,766,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $734,641,000 after acquiring an additional 830,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $692,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652,769 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $36.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $42.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

