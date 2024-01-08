Energi Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $84,594.65 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $84,594.65 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00075981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00028300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00021219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,759,463 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

