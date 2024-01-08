Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,787,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.85% of Entergy worth $165,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Entergy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Entergy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $103.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $111.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.80.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

