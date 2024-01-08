EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Outperform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $355.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EPAM. Piper Sandler raised EPAM Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $298.31.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $288.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.50. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $385.96.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,444,000 after purchasing an additional 657,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,791,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,395,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $979,544,000 after acquiring an additional 385,196 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $652,573,000 after purchasing an additional 98,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

