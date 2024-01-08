ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Cut to “Neutral” at Sidoti

Sidoti lowered shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ESCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

ESE stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $118.60.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.32 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.