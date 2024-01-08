ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ESE opened at $103.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $118.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.12.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

