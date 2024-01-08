Eukles Asset Management Has $2.09 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $342.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $341.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $354.92.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.39.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

