Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) vs. Lectra (OTC:LCTSF) Head to Head Analysis

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) and Lectra (OTC:LCTSF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eventbrite and Lectra’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $260.93 million 3.06 -$55.38 million ($0.22) -36.05 Lectra N/A N/A N/A $0.77 42.09

Lectra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eventbrite. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lectra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

81.4% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Eventbrite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eventbrite and Lectra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -6.95% -12.53% -2.31% Lectra N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Eventbrite and Lectra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 2 3 0 2.60 Lectra 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eventbrite currently has a consensus target price of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 53.85%. Given Eventbrite’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Lectra.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Lectra

Lectra SA provides industrial intelligence solutions for fashion, automotive, and furniture markets. The company's solutions include software, automated cutting equipment, data, and related services, which enable customers to automate and optimize product design, development, and manufacture of garments, car seats and interiors, airbags, and sofas, as well as to digitalize their processes. It also offers technical maintenance, support, training, and consulting services; and sells consumables and parts. The company operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Lectra SA was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

