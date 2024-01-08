Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,731 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.0% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 688,944 shares of company stock worth $230,574,460 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $351.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $904.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.04 and a fifty-two week high of $361.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.39 and a 200-day moving average of $313.47.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

