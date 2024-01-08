Everhart Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,813,000 after buying an additional 14,438 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $470.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $458.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $381.23 and a one year high of $479.79. The stock has a market cap of $363.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

