Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES opened at $62.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $86.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

