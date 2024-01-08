Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 333,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,160 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $12,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,258,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,571,000 after acquiring an additional 641,154 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.7% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 75,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Exelon by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 316,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 222.2% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $36.31 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

About Exelon



Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

