Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 2,500.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NJR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Jersey Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $158,513.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,130.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $44.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $331.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.76%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

