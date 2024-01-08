Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Ford Motor by 110.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 367,977 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $57,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.4% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 237,973 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

