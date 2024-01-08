Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Xylem by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $945,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 29,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $112.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.53. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

