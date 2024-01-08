Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $240,000 Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $5,062,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 29,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after buying an additional 555,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $35.40 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

