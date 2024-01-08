Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $308,000 Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock opened at $122.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. HSBC started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.