Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Invests $157,000 in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,229 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $51.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.29.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

