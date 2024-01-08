Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Invests $27,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBDQ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDQ opened at $24.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $24.76.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.