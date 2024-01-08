Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 31,565.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $80,233,000 after buying an additional 553,337 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $149.00 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.58 and a 1-year high of $165.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.47 and a 200 day moving average of $145.50. The firm has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

