Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 148 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Equinix by 27.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Equinix by 9.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 5.8% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 25,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,738,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $788.39 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $650.61 and a 52 week high of $824.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 84.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $790.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $772.26.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Equinix

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.23%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.33.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

