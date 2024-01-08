Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,608 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

