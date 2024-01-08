Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Takes Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 73,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,640,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,222.3% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USHY stock opened at $36.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

