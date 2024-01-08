Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

SGOL stock opened at $19.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Stories

