FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of FedEx worth $35,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $246.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $180.88 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

