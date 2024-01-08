FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,286 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 37,937 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 5.1% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $64,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
FedEx Price Performance
NYSE FDX opened at $246.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $180.88 and a 52-week high of $285.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.87. The stock has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Apple stock at a crossroads, is now the time to buy?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Bank of America and Citigroup are banking stocks that could soar
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 low-priced gene therapy stocks to speculate on
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.