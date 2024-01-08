FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,286 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 37,937 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 5.1% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $64,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $246.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $180.88 and a 52-week high of $285.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.87. The stock has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

