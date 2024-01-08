Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Acquires 497 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 5.4% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $231.77 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $246.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.12 and its 200-day moving average is $222.98.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

