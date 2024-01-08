Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Acquires 725 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228,284 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,418,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $176.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.31 and a 200-day moving average of $165.63. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

